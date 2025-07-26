Russian strike damages regional administration building in Sumy – photos

This is not the first time the occupants have carried out a targeted attack on a civilian object, the head of the OVA said

Photo: Telegram by Oleg Grigorov

Russians attacked Sumy with drones, damaging the building of the regional state administration (ODA). About this reported Oleh Hryhorov, head of the military administration (OVA) of Sumy region.

According to him, one of the Russian attack drones hit the city center on Independence Square, damaging the building of the regional state administration.

"This is a targeted attack on a civilian facility. And, unfortunately, not the first one," emphasized Hryhorov.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties or injuries, rescue services are working at the scene and the area is being inspected.

The Sumy City Council is also located in the ODA building.

Earlier, at 11:34 a.m., the head of the ODA wrote that as a result of another Russian attack on civilian infrastructure, some residents of Sumy and the district were temporarily left without electricity – specialists are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack and restore electricity.