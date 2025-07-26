Zelensky after Syrsky's report: We managed to disrupt the Russian plan for Sumy region

According to the President, the Defense Forces consistently block Russian attempts to advance deep into Sumy region

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to disrupt the plan of Russian troops in Sumy region and push the enemy back in this direction. About this reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky.

"Our active actions in Sumy region continue, and I am grateful to every unit that is gradually pushing Russian forces out," Zelensky said.

According to the President of Ukraine, although this region remains one of the enemy's priority areas, the Defense Forces consistently block Russian attempts to advance deeper into Sumy region from the border.

"There are also results in the replenishment of the exchange fund for Ukraine this week. We continue to operate on Russian territory," Zelensky added.