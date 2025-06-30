General Staff: Ukrainian Armed Forces advance near Oleksiyivka, pushing Russians further away from Sumy

Defense forces are preparing for counteroffensive actions to drive the occupiers out of Sumy region

Sumy region (Photo: George Ivanchenko/EPA)

Defense Forces units advanced in the area of Oleksiyivka, Sumy region, pushing the occupiers further away from the regional center. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, commenting on the situation in the North-Slobozhansky direction

Defense forces continue defense operation and effectively destroy the enemy, who does not give up attempts to assault in the border area of Sumy region.

The active actions of Ukrainian defenders in this area, as well as in the Kursk direction, have shackled a group of Russian troops numbering about 50,000 people who have not been redeployed to other threatening areas, in particular to Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsk, the General Staff noted.

Currently, the situation has been stabilized, the Russian advance has been stopped along the line Yunakivka – Yablunivka – Novomykolaivka – Oleksiyivka – Kindrativka – Russian border – bridgehead on the territory of the Russian Federation in the Glushkovsky district of Kursk region.

The military emphasized that the Defense Forces are holding the line, taking measures to prepare for counteroffensive actions to oust the occupiers.

Thus, as a result of the successful actions of Ukrainian soldiers, the village of Andriivka was liberated. In addition, the Defense Forces advanced in the area of Oleksiyivka, pushing the invaders further away from Sumy.

Map: DeepState

The Russians are deploying their best brigades in this area – marines, air assault units, the most combat-ready motorized rifle troops, and are actively using long-range artillery, aviation, and strike UAVs. At the same time, they continue to try to force the units of the Defense Forces out of the Kursk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation.

The General Staff also reported on Russian losses. In June 2025, the total losses of the occupiers on the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions amounted to about 9310 servicemen, of which more than 4470 were irretrievable, about 4800 were sanitary, and 42 were captured.

In addition, 423 pieces of Russian military equipment were destroyed over the month, including six tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles, 89 pieces of artillery systems and multiple launch rocket systems, and three air defense systems.

The defense forces strike at the occupiers to a depth of 100 km, including in Russia. In June, 16 command posts, eight command and observation posts, six areas of manpower concentration, one area of weapons and military equipment concentration, three ammunition depots, three logistics depots, three UAV storage facilities, two drone control centers, two depots, a logistics base, and an oil depot were hit.