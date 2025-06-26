In Sumy region, paratroopers together with adjacent units captured 15 Russian army servicemen. This was reported by the command of the Air Assault Forces.

Most of the prisoners are soldiers of the 810th and 155th separate brigades of the Russian Marine Corps.

These brigades were characterized by particular cruelty against Ukrainian servicemen in enemy captivity, the DSP emphasized .

The captured invaders are from the Kemerovo region, St. Petersburg, Dagestan, Kursk, the Republic of Adygea, the Republic of Komi, Kurgan region, Omsk, Krasnoyarsk region, the temporarily occupied Crimea and other territories.