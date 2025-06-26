Ukrainian paratroopers took prisoners from different parts of Russia in battles in Sumy region – video
In Sumy region, paratroopers together with adjacent units captured 15 Russian army servicemen. This was reported by the command of the Air Assault Forces.
Most of the prisoners are soldiers of the 810th and 155th separate brigades of the Russian Marine Corps.
These brigades were characterized by particular cruelty against Ukrainian servicemen in enemy captivity, the DSP emphasized .
The captured invaders are from the Kemerovo region, St. Petersburg, Dagestan, Kursk, the Republic of Adygea, the Republic of Komi, Kurgan region, Omsk, Krasnoyarsk region, the temporarily occupied Crimea and other territories.
- As of June 14, there were 53,000 Russian troops in the Sumy sector .
- On June 16, the General Staff began reporting on fighting in Sumy. This direction of the front is called North-Slobozhansky in the reports.
- On June 20, the co-founder of Deepstate told LIGA.net, that the fortifications on the border of Sumy region could have been built last year. He also explained what is wrong with anti-drone nets that are installed along the roads.
- As of June 22, the Defense Forces control about 90 square kilometers in Kursk region, which borders Sumy region.