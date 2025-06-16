The General Staff will now report on another frontline

General Staff to inform Ukrainians on the course of fighting in Sumy region

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Due to the intensification of Russian troops in the border area of Sumy region, the reports of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added another frontline – North-Slobozhansky.

The General Staff will report on this area in connection with the intensification of fighting and the importance of informing the public about the progress of repulsing Russia's large-scale armed aggression.

In addition, the Kharkiv direction was renamed to the South Slobozhansky.

The General Staff publishes a summary three times a day – as of 08:00, 16:00 and 22:00.

Sumy region on the DeepState map