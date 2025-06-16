The General Staff will now report on another frontline
Due to the intensification of Russian troops in the border area of Sumy region, the reports of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added another frontline – North-Slobozhansky.
The General Staff will report on this area in connection with the intensification of fighting and the importance of informing the public about the progress of repulsing Russia's large-scale armed aggression.
In addition, the Kharkiv direction was renamed to the South Slobozhansky.
The General Staff publishes a summary three times a day – as of 08:00, 16:00 and 22:00.
- As of June 14, there were 53,000 Russian troops in the Sumy sector .
- On the same day, Zelensky said that Ukrainian defenders liberated Andriivka in Sumy region, and Russian troops are being driven out of the border area.