Illustrative photo: social media of the 225th separate assault regiment

Ukrainian defenders have liberated Andriyivka in the Sumy region, and Russian troops are being driven out of the border area. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an evening address after a report by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"We are managing to knock out Russian troops from there [from the border areas of Sumy region]. I thank all our units for this, which really provide results," the head of state said.

The President noted that, based on the results of recent days, the defenders of the 225th separate assault regiment deserve special gratitude: "It is for the offensive actions in the border areas of Sumy region and the liberation, in particular, of Andriyivka. Thank you, guys, very much!"

The Ukrainian OSINT project Deesptate has not yet reported the liberation of Andriyivka: the front line in this area has not changed since June 9, when the last advance of the occupiers was recorded. It should be noted that changes appear on the map with a delay.

Map: Deepstate

Andriyivka – white mark, circled in red (Map: Deepstate)

Earlier, on June 13, Zelenskyy, at a meeting with journalists, reported that on that day Ukrainian troops had regained control in Andriyivka.

The President noted that there are currently 53,000 Russian troops in the Sumy direction, fighting is taking place along the border, but the occupier's offensive has been stopped.