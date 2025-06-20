Deepstate explained what was wrong with the installation of anti-drone nets in Sumy region

The co-founder of the project believes that in this way the authorities are diverting attention from the problem of fortifications in the border area.

Photo with structures on which anti-drone nets are to be installed: Oleg Grigorov's Facebook

The anti-drone nets that the regional authorities are installing on the roads of Sumy region will not complicate aerial reconnaissance for the occupiers, there is also a problem with the poles on which these protective structures are attached. Roman Pohoriliy, co-founder of the OSINT project Deepstate, said this in a comment to LIGA.net.

"Military engineers pointed out to us something we didn't pay attention to: there are wooden poles there that can be destroyed by a drone strike. It seems there was an example in the Donetsk region – there were steel poles there that would withstand more blows than this wooden parody," he said.

Regarding the fact that there are no anti-drone nets on the poles in the photo published by the regional administration, Pohoriliy noted that the work is still underway and "there is no point in delving into this."

At the same time, the analyst called the statement by the head of the OVA, Oleg Grigorov, that anti-drone nets allegedly make aerial reconnaissance more difficult for the occupiers "very strange."

"I don't really know how this is possible, because everything is visible there. I don't know what [an anti-drone net] can block from enemy eyes," the expert noted.

He believes that with such messages the regional authorities want to distract people from the problem of the lack of fortifications in the border area.

"It seems as if they want to divert attention: 'Oh, look, we suddenly decided to build these anti-drone nets in the border areas – which border areas are also unknown, probably from the line of combat contact – that is, only now [we started installing them]... diverting attention from the main fortifications – engineering barriers, which consist of anti-tank ditches, dragon's teeth, yegoza [barbed wire], minefields and the like," Pohoriliy explained.

He added that fortifications should have been in this direction a long time ago, but noted that Deepstate had not detected such facilities in the border areas.