Syrsky ordered to speed up construction of fortifications in Sumy region

An official has been appointed to be directly responsible for preparing cities and communities in Sumy region for defense

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: Facebook account of the Commander-in-Chief)

Construction of fortifications continues in Sumy region, but the work needs to be accelerated. This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi based on the results of work in the North-Slobozhanskyi direction.

He said that the group's command has set up a special group for the defense of cities and communities in Sumy region. Priority tasks include strengthening fortifications, building up the system of engineering and fortification barriers.

An official has also been appointed to be directly responsible for preparing cities and communities in the region for defense and ensuring the effectiveness of the system of engineering barriers on the likely directions of the Russian offensive. In addition, a deputy for engineering fortification equipment has been appointed .

Syrsky analyzed the real state of affairs directly in the fields and forests – he inspected the fortifications, including the part responsible for the Sumy Regional Military Administration and the State Special Transport Service.

"The work is ongoing, but it should be accelerated given the requirements of modern warfare. The construction of additional fortifications, organization of "kill zones", construction of anti-drone corridors to protect our soldiers and ensure more reliable logistics of our troops are obvious tasks that are being performed, but the efficiency of such tasks should become much higher," the Chief of Staff emphasized .

He added that he would return with an inspection within a specified period of time.

Syrsky said that the advance of Russian troops in the Sumy region's border area has been stopped as of this week, and the line of contact has been stabilized.

