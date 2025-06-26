syrskyi: Russia's "summer offensive" is choking, occupants' advance near Sumy region stopped – Syrskyi

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: Facebook account of the Commander-in-Chief)

According to the results of May-June, this year's wave of "summer offensive" attempts from the territory of Russia is choking. This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi based on the results of work in the North Slobozhanskyi sector.

The Chief of Staff said that the defense of Sumy region is one of the main tasks for today. According to him, based on the results of May-June, it can be stated that this year's wave of "summer offensive" attempts from Russian territory is choking off, just like last year's attempted offensive in Kharkiv region.

"Instead, the decisions we made earlier are already yielding results. As of this week, the advance of Russian troops in the Sumy region has been stopped, and the line of contact has been stabilized," Syrskyi said.

He said that in the designated areas, Ukrainian units are successfully using active defense tactics and liberating territories in the border areas of Sumy region.

On the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the Defense Forces re-confined about 50,000 personnel of the Russian Armed Forces, including elite paratrooper and marine brigades.

"Our offensive actions in the Hlushkiv district of Kursk region forced the enemy to send some troops to defend its territory. This has significantly reduced the offensive capabilities of the main enemy grouping in the Sumy sector," explained the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.