State Border Guard Service spokesman says Russia has enough forces to attempt an attack in Sumy sector

The Russians have a large number of forces and means in terms of personnel and equipment within the Kursk region

Andriy Demchenko (Photo: State Border Guard Service)

Russia has amassed enough forces in the Kursk region to attempt to attack the Defense Forces in the Sumy sector. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon.

"The enemy really has a large number of forces and means both in terms of personnel and equipment within the Kursk region. In particular, the accumulation began back when Russia tried and tried to displace the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which were conducting their operation within the Kursk region," Demchenko said.

He clarified that the enemy continues to keep troops there. However, there are periodic changes in the number of troops and equipment.

"The enemy has enough forces there to carry out actions against our border to create an attempted attack on the territory of Ukraine," stated the SBGS spokesman.

As of May 26, the following settlements in Sumy region are under Russian control: Novenke and Basivka of the Yunakivska community, as well as Veselivka and Zhuravka of the Khotynska community.

On May 27, Zelensky said that Russians had concentrated about 50,000 troops in the Sumy direction.