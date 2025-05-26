Occupiers control four settlements in Sumy region, there are no civilians there – OVA

Russian occupier (Illustrative photo: invaders' resource)

The Russians control four settlements in the Sumy region. There is no threat to civilians, as they have been evacuated, said the head of the regional administration (OVA), Oleh Hrygorov.

According to him, today, the settlements of Novenke and Basivka of the Yunakivska community and Veselivka and Zhuravka of the Khotynska community are under the control of the Russian Federation in the territory of Sumy region.

"The residents of these villages were evacuated a long time ago, there is no threat to the civilian population there," Grigorov noted.

The official noted that the invaders continue to attempt to advance in order to create a so-called "buffer zone" – fighting continues on the outskirts of the village of Vodolagy and near Volodymyrivka, Bilovodi, Kostyantynivka, and Kindrativka of the Khotyn community, as well as on the outskirts of Loknia of the Yunakiv community.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces and all components of the defense forces are keeping the situation under control, inflicting precise fire damage on the enemy. Our defenders are resolutely repelling enemy attacks and preventing them from advancing deep into the territory of Sumy region," the head of the OVA noted.

This is how the Ukrainian analytical project Deepstate records the situation: 62.6 square kilometers are occupied, the gray zone is almost 37 square kilometers.

Map: Deepstate (Red – controlled by the Russian Federation, blue – fighting is taking place near populated areas)