Russians expand directions of small assault groups in Sumy region – Border Guard Service

It is about the settlements of Volodymyrivka and Veselivka, said Andriy Demchenko

In Sumy region, Russian invaders are expanding the areas of small assault groups. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon.

According to him, in the Sumy sector, the occupants have been using the tactic of attempting to bring in small assault groups for some time now.

"The most active area is in the direction of Basivka and Zhuravka. But in recent days we have seen that the enemy is trying to expand the areas where it uses such tactics. To the left of Zhuravka is the direction of Volodymyrivka and Veselivka," said Demchenko.

The SBGS spokesperson noted that despite heavy losses, Russians continue to send military to the territory of Ukraine. Demchenko emphasized that such actions of the occupiers are preceded by shelling with artillery, drones and aircraft.

"First of all, to destroy the positions of Ukrainian soldiers, and, in fact, to reduce our defense capabilities during their assault operations," he stated .

Map: Deep State

