Border guards reveal locations of greatest activity of Russian DRGs

Russia is actively using sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRG) in the border areas of Ukraine, in particular in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions. This was reported to LIGA.net by the spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko.

He emphasized that attempts by hostile DRGs to enter the country are ongoing. In particular, the largest number of such attempts is observed in the Sumy region.

"As a rule, DRGs operate either further north within the Sumy region, closer to the Chernihiv region, or further south, closer to the Kharkiv region. The central part is less active," said the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

He also emphasized that during this year, the activity of the DRG remained consistently high in the Sumy region.

"There probably wasn't a period when the activity of enemy DRGs significantly decreased, or we didn't feel threatened by it," Demchenko concluded.

In early March, information spread online about an alleged mass breakthrough by Russians on the border of the Sumy region. The Central Border Guard denied this .

In April, the State Border Service of Ukraine reported that the situation in Sumy region had not changed dramatically. The Russians are trying to cross the border and gain a foothold with the help of small assault groups . Sometimes the Russians even use ATVs for this.