Russian stormtroopers continue to attempt to enter Sumy Oblast, sometimes on ATVs – border agency

Russians are being destroyed both after crossing the border and on the approaches, the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service has said

Illustrative photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Russian assault teams, sometimes on quad bikes, keep trying to breach Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast border, though Ukrainian forces thwart their aims, Border Guard Service spokesperson Andriy Demchenko said on national television.

Most incursions target Novenke and Zhuravka, though broader pushes can’t be ruled out.

"Their goal is to penetrate deep into Ukraine quickly—sometimes using quad bikes—then consolidate and expand combat zones," Demchenko explained.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces are countering these efforts, eliminating the groups both at the border and after entry.

"This is a direction where Russia has long amassed significant forces, mainly in Kursk Oblast, aiming to dislodge our units," he said.

Alongside these raids, Russian strikes persist, with a marked uptick in airstrikes—over 10 recorded on April 3 alone.

While artillery dominated late 2024, 2025 has seen fewer cannon barrages but more drone attacks, including drops, FPV drones, and now fiber-optic-guided UAVs.

Early March rumors of a massive Russian border breakthrough in Sumy Oblast were debunked by Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation.

Still, Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have increasingly targeted the region this year, attempting to bypass Ukrainian positions in Kursk Oblast. These efforts have failed, with invaders neutralized.