The Foreign Ministry responded to the "buffer zone" Putin's "buffer zone": He showed that he wants to continue the war

The ministry emphasized that only Russia and Putin are the causes of the ongoing war

Andrii Sybiha (Photo: x.com/andrii_sybiha)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reacted to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's statement about a "buffer zone" on the border with Ukraine. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga noted that this statement came amid active efforts to achieve peace.

"I remind the world that Putin's 'buffer zone' statements came amidst intense efforts to achieve a full and lasting ceasefire, end the killing, and advance peace. These new aggressive statements clearly reject peace efforts and show that Putin was and remains the only reason for the continued killings," he said .

Sibiga also emphasized that more pressure should be put on the Russian dictator to end this war.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said in a commentary to Suspilne that the so-called "buffer zone" can only be on Russian territory. This is why Ukraine launched the Kursk operation, which is still ongoing.

Tychyi also noted that such a statement shows that Putin is the reason why the full-scale war is still going on.

"These words clearly prove that it is Putin, it is Russia that is an obstacle to peace efforts now, and it is they who need to be subjected to all forms of pressure to force Russia and Putin to peace and to a full lasting ceasefire," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said .

may 22 Putin announces the creation of a "buffer zone" along the border with Ukraine. The Center for Public Policy noted that in this way he demonstrates that he does not want to cease fire.