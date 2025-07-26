Russia attacks Kharkiv, Dnipro and Kamianske – one killed

A person was killed in a Russian strike on a high-rise building in Dnipro

Consequences of the shelling of Dnipropetrovs'k region (Photo: t.me/belousov_andrei)

On the night of July 27, Russia launched a combined attack on Kharkiv, Kamianske, and Dnipro. Many explosions were heard in the cities amid the attack by drones and missiles.

How to reported mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhovthe city was under a massive combined attack for almost three hours.

At around 00:30, Terekhov wrote about the first explosion in the Kyiv district. It was noted that as a result of the attack on the city by KABs, residential buildings, warehouses, and private cars were damaged.

Two people were also reported injured.

Later, the mayor of the city reported two more rocket attacks outside the city and one in the city.

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov clarified that Russia's ballistic missile strike hit the Kyiv district.

At about 02:15, Terekhov reported a second missile attack on Kharkiv.

At about 02:30, Terekhov reported that Russians were attacking the Kyiv district of Kharkiv with attack drones.

Later, Syniehubov said that, according to preliminary data, four enemy drone strikes were recorded in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.

Around 03:00, a series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv again.

Terekhov said that Russia used several types of weapons at once, including guided aerial bombs, ballistic missiles, and kamikaze drones.

He added that four guided missile strikes, two ballistic missile strikes and about 15 shaheddist attacks were recorded.

Starting at 01:43, the Air Force began fixed of a group of "shaheds" in the Dnipro region. They were flying to Dnipro/Kamianske and Pavlohrad.

Head of Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak 0 00:40 wrotethe enemy launched a missile attack. As a result, a fire broke out in the city.

A little later, the mayor of Kamianske, Andriy Bilousov confirmed an attack on the city. He noted that a fire broke out as a result of the missile attack.

By morning, Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reportedthe Ministry of Defense said that a person was killed as a result of Russian shelling.

"Unfortunately, we already have one dead in a residential high-rise, an elite 'skyscraper,'" the statement said.