Russian bomb kills IDP family in Kharkiv region – photos

Three people were killed in a Russian strike on Izium district

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office)

An entire family was killed as a result of a Russian air strike on the Izium district of Kharkiv region. This was reported to by Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

on July 23, at about 23:30, the Russian Armed Forces attacked the village of Pidlyman of the Borivska territorial community. According to preliminary data, the occupiers used FAB-250 with UMPC.

The attack damaged homes and caused fires.

The bodies of three people were found under the rubble of the destroyed house. A family was killed: a 57-year-old woman, her 58-year-old husband and their 36-year-old son.

The prosecutor's office clarified that they were IDPs from the village of Bohuslavka, Izium district.

Russia is shelling Kharkiv region daily with various types of weapons. On July 14, Russians launched a drone strike on Lozova district, killing one person.

And on July 15, the occupiers massively attacked Kharkiv with drones.