Russians strike Zlatopol in Kharkiv region with a drone: one dead and 10 wounded – photos
The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office)

On the afternoon of Monday, July 14, Russians conducted a drone strike on the Lozova district of Kharkiv region, leaving one dead and one wounded. This was reported by and Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

At approximately 12:00, two Russian UAVs, presumably of the Geranium-2 type, struck the town of Zlatopil.

A 57-year-old woman was killed in the attack. Another 10 people, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured.

Boiler house, houses, outbuildings, administrative building and cars damaged.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
  • Russians strike Kharkiv region every day. On July 7, in Kupiansk district, occupants hit an evacuation vehicle with a drone.
  • On July 13, it was reported that four police officers were injured as a result of a Russian FPV drone strike on a police car in Kupiansk.
