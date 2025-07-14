Russians strike Zlatopol in Kharkiv region with a drone: one dead and 10 wounded – photos

A 13-year-old child is among those wounded in a Russian drone strike on the city

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office)

On the afternoon of Monday, July 14, Russians conducted a drone strike on the Lozova district of Kharkiv region, leaving one dead and one wounded. This was reported by and Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

At approximately 12:00, two Russian UAVs, presumably of the Geranium-2 type, struck the town of Zlatopil.

A 57-year-old woman was killed in the attack. Another 10 people, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured.

Boiler house, houses, outbuildings, administrative building and cars damaged.

