Woman killed and injured in Kharkiv region due to bad weather – photos

On Saturday, July 12, the Kharkiv region was hit by heavy rain, hail and gusty winds

A rescuer (Photo: SES of Kharkiv region)

On the evening of Saturday, July 12, the Kharkiv region was hit by bad weather, with one person killed and five injured. This was reported to by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

As of 00:00, 171 rescuers and 38 vehicles, as well as a unit of the local fire department of the village of Pisochyn, were engaged by the State Emergency Service to eliminate the consequences of the bad weather in Kharkiv and the region.

According to preliminary reports, one person died and five others were injured, including a child.

In Pershotravneve village, Chuhuiv district, a 56-year-old woman died as a result of a tree fall.

Wind gusts tear off the roof of a private house in Kharkiv's Saltiv district, injuring three people.

In Osnoviansk district, a seven-year-old girl was injured as a result of a tree falling, and in Shevchenkivsk district, a tree fell on a car, injuring a man born in 1973.

A rotary tower crane fell in Sloboda district. No one was injured.

In Kharkiv district, a tree fell on an electric train from Pokotylivka station towards the city of Merefa. No information on injuries was received.

On the evening of July 12, Kharkiv region was hit by heavy rain and gale force winds of up to 20 meters per second. The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported that Balakliya (partially), Borshchivka and Verbivka (completely) were without power.

Heavy rains on July 10 in Lviv and the region flooded houses and roads, and two rivers burst their banks. Almost a year's worth of rain fell in the region overnight.