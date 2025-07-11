In the Lviv region, the consequences of the flood – flooded houses and streets – are being eliminated for the second day in a row

As of July 11, rescuers have saved eight people from flooded houses, including five children.

Severe weather in Lviv region (Photo: State Emergency Service)

Heavy rains on July 10th flooded houses and roads in Lviv and the surrounding region. As of July 11th, the Shchyрка and Zubra rivers in the Lviv district have overflowed their banks. reports State Emergency Service.

Due to the bad weather, flooding occurred in the city of Lviv and in the territory of 11 territorial communities of the region, namely – Kamianka-Buzka, Hlynyany, Davidiv, Zymnovodiv, Obroshyn, Pustomyty, Brody, Chervonohrad, Sokilnytsia, Solonky and Shchyrets.

Photo: State Emergency Service

Photo: State Emergency Service

Photo: State Emergency Service

As of 08:00 on July 11, rescuers have rescued eight people, including five children, from flooded houses.

According to Vitaliy Turovtsev, head of the press service of the State Emergency Service in the Lviv region, who spoke on the telethon, approximately 230 houses have been flooded. The Lviv district was the most affected, and eight people were rescued.

According to him, a year's worth of precipitation fell in one day.

Mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi yesterday reported / announced / notified / informed / saidthat in some non-residential areas of Lviv, there were places where the water reached about three meters.

Flooding in Lviv (Photo: Lviv City Council)

"There is a threat of flooding in parts of Frankivskyi, Sykhivskyi, and Zalyznychnyi districts," the mayor wrote.

How reported / announced / notified / informed / said According to the First Deputy Mayor, Andriy Moskalenko, flooding was observed in Lviv on Kulparkivska, Truskavetska, and Aviatsiina streets.

In the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Lviv region reported / announced / notified / informed / saidOn the night of July 10, the Shyрка and Zubra rivers overflowed their banks. As a result, water flooded streets, houses, and cars in the villages of Sknyliv, Zubra, and Sokilnyky.

Photo: State Emergency Service

Photo: State Emergency Service

Photo: State Emergency Service

Also, as of July 10, 192 settlements in Lviv Oblast were left without power due to the bad weather. reported / announced / notified / informed / said in the press service of the Lviv Regional Military Administration.

On the evening of July 10th, rescuers... reported / announced / notified / informed / saidDuring the day, the Lviv, Hlynyany, Davydiv, Zymnovodiv, Obroshyn, Pustomyty, Brody, Sokilnytsia, and Shchyrets communities experienced significant flooding.