Massive flood in Nigeria: over 100 people killed, dozens of houses destroyed – video
Floods in Nigeria (Photo: x.com/dailynews24_NG)

At least 115 people have died in severe flooding in central Nigeria's Niger state, state disaster agency spokesman Ibrahim Audu Hussein told AFP.

"We have already found 115 bodies, but the death toll is likely to rise. The flow of water came from remote areas and washed people into the Niger River. Bodies continue to be found downstream," Hussein said.

He added that flash floods inundated and washed away more than 50 residential houses along with their occupants in Mokwa town. The Tiffin Maza and Anguwan Hausawa areas in Mokwa were the worst affected.

Mokwa District Chairman Muhammad Shaba Aliyu said it had been "60 years" since the community had been affected by a similar flood.

According to authorities, the search and rescue operation is still ongoing and many people are still in danger.

Nigeria is often hit by floods during the rainy season, which usually runs from April to October, with authorities warning of heavy rains in at least 15 of the country's 36 states.

Last year, many areas of northern Nigeria experienced heavy rains and flooding, causing deaths, displacement, and destruction of homes and infrastructure.

The country was also hit by severe flooding in 2022, which forced about 1.3 million people to flee their homes and caused over 600 deaths.

