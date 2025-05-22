Australia experiences record flooding in 100 years, at least three people die – video

The rains will continue, so the number of dead and injured is likely to increase

Record flooding on Australia's east coast has left three people dead and one missing, with the death toll expected to rise as more heavy rains are forecast for the area, the Associated Press reported .

The state of New South Wales, north of Sydney, has been hit by the storm, with ongoing downpours in the region causing flooding that has surpassed local records from 1921 and 1929.

Even areas, including those near the city of Tari, that had not experienced flooding in the entire history of observations were flooded.

At least three people were killed in the incident. The body of a 63-year-old man was found in a flooded house, the body of a man in his 30s was pulled from floodwaters, and a 60-year-old woman was found dead after her SUV became stuck upstream.

Police are searching for a 49-year-old man who failed to return home after being seen near a flooded road Wednesday night.

Over 500 people were rescued from the flooded area in two days, many evacuated from the roofs of their homes. Helicopters were used for the rescue.

South Wales First Minister Christopher Minns said that continued showers were forecast for some areas over the next 24 hours. About 50,000 people are in the flood zone.

"We're bracing for even worse news," Minns said.