More than 40 people, including 15 children, have died in Texas due to severe flooding

Forty-three people, including 15 children, have died in Texas as a result of a powerful downpour and flash flood, CNN reports, citing Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leath and Kerrville Mayor Dalton Rice. Another 27 children are missing.

Among the dead are 28 adults and 15 children. The sheriff added that five children and 12 adults have not yet been identified.

The mayor of Rice noted that 27 children from Camp Mystic are still missing.

"We are looking at the situation on two levels: there are the so-called known missing persons – these 27 people... As for the others, we are not giving specific figures, because we simply do not know," Rice said.

Travis County Judge Andy Brown urged residents to avoid flooded roads, monitor official alerts, and not attempt to return to affected areas until officials declare them safe.

The flood unfolded rapidly on the morning of July 4. Due to heavy rainfall that exceeded previous forecasts, the water level in the river rose sharply to 29 feet (about 8.8 meters).

