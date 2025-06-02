Severe floods in India, dozens of victims reported – photos

Meteorologists predict more rain in some regions of India in the coming days

Flooding in India (Photo: EPA/ANUWAR ALI HAZARIKA)

In northeastern India, severe flooding and landslides could have killed about 34 people over the past four days. This was reported by Reuters and Rediff.

According to officials, in Assam, the situation with heavy rains remains severe, with water levels rising in many parts of the state. The situation is close to flooding. 764 villages in the state are under water.

Also, on June 2, more than 1,000 tourists trapped in the Himalayan state of Sikkim were evacuated, and in Meghalaya, army rescue teams were deployed to rescue more than 500 people in flooded areas.

In particular, in Sikkim on the evening of June 1, a landslide, killed at least three people and left six security personnel missing.

A total of about 400,000 people are affected by flooding in 15 districts of India, according to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The regional meteorological center of the Indian Meteorological Department in Guwahati reported that moderate precipitation is possible in most parts of Assam. At the same time, "heavy to very heavy" and in some places even "extremely heavy" precipitation is predicted in other places.

Flooding in India (Photo: ANI Photo)

Flooding in India (Photo: EPA/ANUWAR ALI HAZARIKA)