In the Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv region, Russian military forces struck an evacuation vehicle with a drone. This was reported by the Police of the Kharkiv region.

The police did not disclose the date and location of the incident.

It is reported that law enforcement officers found a video recording the attack while monitoring social media on July 7.

The video shows volunteers who came to the Kupyansk district to evacuate residents of the frontline area and were caught in the shelling.

Volunteers and local residents reportedly were not injured. The evacuation vehicle was damaged by the impact.

The police of the Kharkiv region have opened a criminal case for the commission of a war crime.