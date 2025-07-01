In Pokrovsk, a Russian drone struck an evacuation vehicle carrying seriously wounded local residents. This was reported by the National Police.

The emergency evacuation was carried out by police officers from the "White Angel" unit in conjunction with the civic organization "Chaplain Patrol" using the chaplains' vehicles.

The evacuation vehicle was carrying three injured locals, two of whom were seriously wounded. A man and a girl were injured while riding their bicycles to a place where they could charge their phones. As a result of the explosion, a 42-year-old man suffered a traumatic amputation of his leg.

"The police found them right on the road, provided first aid and took them to the hospital along with another injured person," the police said.

On the way, Russian forces struck the evacuation vehicle with a "Molniya" drone. The vehicle sustained extensive damage and came to a stop.

"We called for reinforcements and sent the wounded civilians with them, hoping for a miracle. But it didn't happen, Russia took another life," said Gennady Yudyn, head of the "White Angel" unit.

According to police, the man with the amputated limb died in the hospital due to blood loss as a result of the delay on the way to the hospital.

During the attack on the evacuation vehicle, police officer of the "White Angel" unit, Kostyantyn Tunytskyi, was also injured. He is currently undergoing treatment; he has a shrapnel wound to his leg, but there is no threat to his life.