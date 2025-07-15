Russia massively attacks Kharkiv with drones and fires missile at Kryvyi Rih

A rescuer (Illustrative photo: SES)

Late on Tuesday evening, July 15, Russia attacks Kharkiv with attack drones and fires a missile at Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipro region. The attacks were reported by the heads of regional military administrations.

At 23:11, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, said that the occupiers had launched a missile attack on the city. He urged residents not to film anything. Mr. Vilkul also warned that "chechens" were approaching the city. He did not disclose any other details about the missile attack.

Later, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, clarified that the rocket attack caused a fire. There are preliminary reports of injuries.

The massive drone attack on Kharkiv was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov and the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov.

According to information from the head of the UMA, at least 17 explosions occurred in just 20 minutes. Most of the strikes hit a civilian enterprise in the Kyiv district. The shelling caused a fire at the facility.

Terekhov added that in 14 minutes, the occupiers struck the Kyiv district 16 times. According to him, several attack drones were shot down by the Defense Forces.

Later, Sinegubov clarified that two people were wounded in the attack. Medics are providing them with the necessary assistance.