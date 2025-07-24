Russia dropped cluster bombs on the center of Kharkiv: they hit an enterprise and near a high-rise building

Russia dropped cluster bombs on the center of Kharkiv: they hit an enterprise and near a high-rise buildingsupplemented
Russia attacked Kharkiv with two guided aerial bombs. They hit an enterprise and a residential building in the central Shevchenkivskyi district of the city, reported the mayor of Kharkiv. Ihor Terekhov.
The attack occurred around 11:00.
According to Terekhov, one cruise missile hit a civilian enterprise, where a fire broke out.
The second bomb fell near a high-rise building. A fire broke out on the spot, involving about 15 cars.
According to the mayor, at least three people have been injured.
As reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, one of them is a 27-year-old woman.
- Russia is shelling the Kharkiv region daily with various types of weapons. On July 14, the Russians launched... drone strike across the Lozivskyi district, killing one person.
- And on July 15th, the occupiers... massively attacked Kharkiv with drones.
- July 23 The whole family died. as a result of a Russian airstrike on the Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast.
Comments (0)