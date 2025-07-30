Russians attack Sumy regional administration again

Russia may continue attempts to destroy the building – authorities urge to stay away from administrative facilities and critical infrastructure during alerts

Photo: Telegram by Oleg Grigorov

Russians again attacked the building of the Sumy Regional State Administration (ODA), there are victims of the attack in the city center. About this reported Oleh Hryhorov, head of the military administration of Sumy region.

"An hour ago [around 13:28], Russians again attacked the Sumy Regional State Administration building. As a result of the attack in the center of Sumy, people were injured. a 75-year-old victim was hospitalized with a shrapnel wound," the official wrote.

According to him, people are being provided with the necessary assistance, and all emergency services are involved.

Earlier, on July 25 and 26, the Russians the ODA building has already been attacked with strike drones.

"Russia is systematically targeting civilian and administrative infrastructure in an effort to intimidate people and destabilize the region," Hryhorov said.

He emphasized that a series of strikes on the regional administration building indicate that Russia may continue to try to destroy it – and therefore the authorities ask people to take into account safety and refrain from being near administrative buildings and critical infrastructure during air raid alerts.

The official added that the Sumy military administration is working.

The building of the regional administration also houses the Sumy City Council.