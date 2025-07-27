Three people killed by Russians' attack on bus in Sumy region – photos

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office)

Three people were killed in a Russian attack on a bus carrying civilians in Sumy region. This was reported to by the head of the Sumy regional military administration, Oleg Grigorov.

At about 16:30, Russians launched a drone strike on a bus with civilians near the village of Ivolzhanske in the Yunakivska community.

According to preliminary information, three people were killed. Five more people were injured and provided with medical assistance.

The injured and other passengers were taken to a safe area.

The Sumy regional prosecutor's office clarified that three women, aged 66, 74 and 78, were killed. The office said that about 20 other passengers were injured with varying degrees of severity .

Photo: Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office

On the afternoon of July 27, the occupiers attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy region with drones, which left part of the regional center without electricity and water. Later, it became known that Russians attacked a bus in Sumy district.