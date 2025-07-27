Part of Sumy left without electricity and water after Russian drone strikes

Due to the power outage, trolleybuses on routes #7 and #10a will follow a shortened route

On Sunday, July 27, the occupiers attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy region, leaving part of the city without electricity and water. This was reported by the Sumy City Council and the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleg Grigorov.

The head of the OVA said that as a result of the drone attack, part of the Sumy community was left without electricity.

Power engineers are already working to restore power supply.

The city council reported to that due to an enemy attack and power outages, one of the city's water intakes has been cut off since 14:25.

Residents of Kurskyi district, Pishchane village, Veretenivka, Topolyanska street and adjacent areas have no water supply.

The city administration added that due to the lack of electricity, trolleybuses of routes 7 and 10a will follow a shortened route.