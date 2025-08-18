Russia strikes at state university in Sumy, destroying a building – photos

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Kordon. Media)

On the night of August 18, the Russian army struck Sumy. Later it became known that the Russians had hit Sumy State University, the university's press service reported in Facebook, local edition "Kordon.Media"and "Suspilne. Sumy".

How to said vasyl Karpusha, the rector of the university, said that the Russians first struck with a missile, and then several drones hit one of the buildings.

According to him, the educational and research building suffered the most damage.

According to Suspilne, on the night of August 18, Russian troops attacked with four drones, destroying the university building.

Currently, university staff are removing the surviving property from the classrooms and cleaning up glass and construction debris from the area.

Photo: Kordon. Media

Photo: Kordon. Media

Photo: Kordon. Media

Acting Mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar reported on the morning of August 18, that the community was subjected to a massive Russian attack on civilian infrastructure.

He noted that the strike almost completely burned down a non-residential building, damaged the facade and smashed windows.

The Russian attack on Sumy began in the evening of August 17. It was reported that the Russians, first of all, used a ballistic missile attacked civilian infrastructure.

This is not the first time Russia has attacked state infrastructure in Sumy. In particular, on July 26, it was reported that the Russians attacked by drones in Sumy, damaging the building of the regional administration.

on August 10, the occupiers again struck on the building of the Sumy Regional State Administration.