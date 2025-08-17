Russians attack Ukraine with ballistic missiles: a missile hits between high-rise buildings in Kharkiv

On the evening of August 17, the occupiers struck Ukraine – casualties reported in Kharkiv

Kharkiv (Illustrative screenshot)

Russian occupants attack Ukraine with ballistic missiles – one of them hit a residential building in Kharkiv, reported mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"The landing in the Industrial district occurred between high-rise buildings – at least six of them had their windows smashed. There are currently two victims, one of them is a 13-year-old girl," he wrote.

The other victim is a 21-year-old woman, and doctors are now providing them with all the necessary assistance, wrote Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional administration (OVA).

"A 60-year-old woman was also injured as a result of an enemy strike in Kharkiv," reported head of OVA later.

UPDATE at 23:32. "A 44-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction as a result of a rocket attack on Kharkiv's Industrial District. All the victims are being provided with assistance. Specialized services are working at the site of the "arrival", wrote Syniehubov. Later, for medical help sought a 27-year-old woman.

In addition to Kharkiv, a Russian ballistic missile strike took place in Sumy, where the invaders attacked civilian infrastructure.

"According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, but there is damage. The consequences of the attack are being clarified," said Oleh Hryhorov, head of the OVA.

Acting Mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar publishes photo:

Photo: Telegram Artem Kobzar

Also, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the movement of a high-speed target towards Pavlohrad, Dnipro region – Suspilne wrote that at the city was heard the sounds of explosions.

At the same time, there is an attack by the Shahed UAVs in Odesa and the region, reported Oleh Kiper, head of the OVA.