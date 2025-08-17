Russians kill a child, wound six people in Zaporizhzhia region

The deceased teenager and most of the injured were from the same family

Photo: SES

A child was killed, two other minors and four adults were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Novoyakovlivka village in Zaporizhzhia district. About this reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional administration (OVA).

The occupants carried out two attacks on the settlement, using high-explosive aerial bombs.

"A 15-year-old boy was killed in the shelling. His 12-year-old brother, 8-year-old sister, and their parents – 40-year-old father and 36-year-old mother – were wounded," Fedorov wrote.

Two men, aged 41 and 51, were also injured and are being provided with the necessary medical care, the official said.

"The family's house was destroyed. The houses located nearby were also damaged," added the head of the OVA.

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that the strike occurred at 18:15: "As a result of the strike, outbuildings and a tractor caught fire over an area of 100 square meters... The blast wave destroyed a residential building and damaged neighboring houses... The number of casualties is being determined."

All emergency services are working at the scene, and the attack is being investigated, the State Emergency Service said.