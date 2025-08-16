On the night of the Alaska talks, Russia launched Iskander and 85 drones at Ukraine: there were hits

On the night of the Alaska talks, Russia launched Iskander and 85 drones at Ukraine: there were hitssupplemented
On the night of August 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 85 drones. The attack resulted in 24 drones hitting 12 locations, reported in the Air Force.
The Russian army attacked the frontline areas of Sumy, Donetsk, Chernihiv, and Dnipro regions.
As of 08:00, the air defense has shot down/suppressed 61 enemy drones in the north and east of the country.
The military did not report any downing or hitting of the Iskander, and the heads of regional military administrations have not yet reported on the consequences of the enemy attack.
On the night of August 16, the US President met in Alaska Donald Trump with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. One of the main goals of the negotiations was a ceasefire agreement.
- Trump and Putin's talks ended without a ceasefire agreement. About the summit read in the chronicle LIGA.net.
- After the talks, in an interview with Fox News, the US president said that during the Alaska summit, he and the Russian dictator disagreed on only a few "fairly significant" points and that now it's up to Ukraine's leader Zelensky.
- In the same interview, Trump announced a possible preparation of a trilateral meeting with his participation, Zelensky and Putin.
