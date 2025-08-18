Russia attacked Ukraine with four Iskanders and 140 drones. There were hits at 25 locations

Russian shelling resulted in hits in 25 locations in six regions

Air defense (Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official)

On the night of August 18, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with four Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 140 drones. The enemy shelling resulted in hits in several locations, reported in the Air Force.

As of 09:00, the air defense has shot down 88 drones in the north, south, east and center of the country.

According to the military, missiles and drones were recorded at 25 locations in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipro, Odesa, and Kyiv regions.

The Russians struck Kharkiv twice – with ballistic missiles late in the evening of August 17 and with "shaheds" early in the morning of August 18.

As a result of the UAV attack died five people, including a teenager and a one-and-a-half-year-old girl. According to preliminary data, 20 people were injured, six of them children. A man and a woman were rescued from the rubble.

Late in the evening of August 17, Russia also hit in Sumy and attacked Odesa and the region with "shaheds".

On the morning of August 18, Russia launched two missile strikes in Zaporizhzhia. Two people were injured.