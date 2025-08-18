White House releases schedule for Trump's meeting with Zelensky

Trump will first have a separate meeting with Zelenskyy, and then a meeting with European leaders

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA)

Meeting of the US President Donald Trump with the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy will start on August 18 at 20:15 Kyiv time. Schedule published roll Call media, which reports on the work of the Congress.

According to the published schedule, European leaders arrive at the White House at 19:00. At 20:00, Trump meets Zelenskyy, after which a bilateral meeting will begin.

The talks are scheduled to last about an hour.

After Trump's conversation with Zelensky, at 22:00 Kyiv time, the US president will meet with European leaders, after which a multilateral meeting between the US president and European leaders will begin.

Trump's meeting with Zelensky comes after talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin august 15 in Alaska.

