Zelensky has already arrived in Washington to meet with Trump

The President hopes that "joint force" with America and European partners will force Russia to a real peace

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Benjamin Girette / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already arrived in Washington, D.C., where he is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump. He wrote about it in his social media accounts.

Zelenskyy thanked Trump for the invitation. There will also be a conversation with European leaders.

"We all equally want to end this war quickly and securely. And the peace must last," he emphasized .

The president added that it should not be like when Ukraine was forced to give up Crimea and part of Donbas, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin used it as a springboard for a new attack. Or when Ukraine was given "security guarantees" in 1994, but it did not work.

"Of course, we should not have given up Crimea then, just as after 2022 Ukrainians did not give up Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv. Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for their independence," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Ukrainian forces are currently making progress in Donetsk and Sumy regions.

"I am confident that we will defend Ukraine, effectively guarantee security, and our people will always be grateful to President Trump, everyone in America, every partner, for their support and invaluable assistance. Russia must end this war, which it started. And I hope that our common strength with America, with our European friends will force Russia to a real peace," he added .