Russia launches two ballistic missile strikes in Zaporizhzhia

Occupants are trying to target critical infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia

Photo: Zaporizhzhia City Council

On the morning of August 18, Russia launched two missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia, causing casualties. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov.

At 08:58, the Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missile use, and at 09:00 – a high-speed target in Zaporizhzhia.

At 09:03 Fedorov wrote about the explosions, at 09:05 – about repeated ones.

Later, he said that the Russians launched two strikes in Zaporizhzhia – they are trying to target the city's critical infrastructure.

Two people were injured.