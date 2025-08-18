Russia launches two ballistic missile strikes in Zaporizhzhia

Russia launches two ballistic missile strikes in Zaporizhzhiaupdated
On the morning of August 18, Russia launched two missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia, causing casualties. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov.
At 08:58, the Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missile use, and at 09:00 – a high-speed target in Zaporizhzhia.
At 09:03 Fedorov wrote about the explosions, at 09:05 – about repeated ones.
Later, he said that the Russians launched two strikes in Zaporizhzhia – they are trying to target the city's critical infrastructure.
Two people were injured.
- Late in the evening of August 17, Russia also hit Sumy with and attacked Odesa and the.
- area with shaheeds: the Russians hit Kharkiv twice: with ballistic missiles late in the evening of August 17 and with shaheeds early in the morning of August 18. The attack by a UAV killed five people, including a teenager and a one-year-old child. Another 18 people were injured, including six children.
