Number of dead and wounded in Zaporizhzhia increased due to morning attack – photos

Russian ballistic missile strike in Zaporizhzhia on the morning of August 18 killed three people

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration)

The number of dead and wounded in Zaporizhzhia has increased as a result of Russian ballistic missile strikes. About this reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhya regional military administration.

Russians attacked the city two ballistic missiles around 09:00 on Monday.

According to Fedorov, three people were killed by the occupiers' strikes, and many of the wounded are in serious condition.

As of 12:58 known about 20 wounded, including a minor.

Fedorov clarified that 18 victims with explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds are under medical supervision. Among them is a 17-year-old boy. Some of the victims are in surgery.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA

Late in the evening of August 17, Russia also hit in Sumy and attacked Odesa and the region with "shaheds".

Under attack by drones and missiles on the night of August 18 kharkiv was also among themthere are dead and wounded there.