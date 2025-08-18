Number of dead and wounded in Zaporizhzhia increased due to morning attack – photos

Number of dead and wounded in Zaporizhzhia increased due to morning attack – photosupdated
The number of dead and wounded in Zaporizhzhia has increased as a result of Russian ballistic missile strikes. About this reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhya regional military administration.
Russians attacked the city two ballistic missiles around 09:00 on Monday.
According to Fedorov, three people were killed by the occupiers' strikes, and many of the wounded are in serious condition.
As of 12:58 known about 20 wounded, including a minor.
Fedorov clarified that 18 victims with explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds are under medical supervision. Among them is a 17-year-old boy. Some of the victims are in surgery.
- Late in the evening of August 17, Russia also hit in Sumy and attacked Odesa and the region with "shaheds".
- Under attack by drones and missiles on the night of August 18 kharkiv was also among themthere are dead and wounded there.
Comments (0)