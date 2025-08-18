Russia hits a high-rise building in Kharkiv with a "shahed". Among the killed and injured are children

As of the morning, three people were killed and 17 injured as a result of the shelling of a building in the Industrial district

Photo: Kharkiv OVA

In the early morning hours of August 18, Russia attacked Kharkiv with "shaheds", hitting a building. There are dead and injured. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov and the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov .

At 05:04, Terekhov wrote about the hit of enemy "shaheds" in the Industrial district of Kharkiv. In the same area, late in the evening of August 17, a Russian ballistic missile hit among the high-rise buildings.

One of the "shaheds" hit a high-rise building. A fire started in two entrances. In one, the floors from the second to the fourth were burning, while in the other, the top floor was on fire.

The ceilings collapsed and people were trapped under the rubble. Later it became known about the victims and injured.

As of the morning, three people were reported dead: a two-year-old boy, a 45-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman.

Emergency rescue operation continues.

According to preliminary information, rescuers have unblocked a woman from the rubble who may be the mother of the dead boy.

Among the 17 victims are six children – in particular, a six-year-old girl, a 10-year-old child, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old teenager.

Late in the evening of August 17, Russia also hit Sumy and attacked Odesa and the.

area with "shaheds"