On the night of September 29, Russia's Bryansk region was attacked, resulting in the damage to the Electrodetal plant, according to propagandists.

At night, the governor of Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, warned of a missile threat in the territory of Karachevsky district.

He did not report on the consequences, but the Russian propaganda Telegram channel ASTRA, citing local residents, said that the Karachevsky Plant Electrodetal JSC was attacked in the region.

The company specializes in the development and production of electrical connectors for both military and industrial applications.

Caution, the video contains profanity.

