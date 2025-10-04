On the night of October 4, the Defense Forces struck a number of important Russian targets

Leningrad refinery (Photo: propaganda media)

On the night of October 4, the Defense Forces struck an oil refinery in Leningrad Oblast, a Buyan-M small missile ship, and a Russian army command post in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region. About reports General Staff.

It is noted that units of the Defense Forces struck at the Kirishinefteorgsintez enterprise in the city of Kirishi, Leningrad region. There were explosions and a fire at the facility. The results of the strike are being clarified.

The General Staff clarifies that the Kirishi Oil Refinery is one of the largest refineries in Russia. Its annual capacity is 18.4 million tons of oil refining per year.

In addition, a small Buyan-M missile ship was damaged near Lake Onega in the Republic of Karelia. The extent of the damage is being investigated.

In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed a Harmon radar system and an Iskander transport and loading vehicle in Kursk region.

At the same time, the command post of the 8th Army of the Russian Federation deployed in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region was struck. The target was hit. The results are being clarified.

october 4 in Russia complained about explosions in the Leningrad region.

The governor wrote about the anti-aircraft work in the region, but later said there was a "fire in the industrial zone" without specifying the cause of the fire.