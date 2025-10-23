Ryazan attacked by drones: explosions near oil refinery and airfield – video

Local residents say that at least 10 explosions were heard in the sky over Ryazan, and the city of Skopin was also loud

Ryazan Oil Refinery (Photo: occupiers' resources)

On the night of October 23, residents of Ryazan, Russia, complained about the sounds of at least 10 explosions. The city of Skopin in the Ryazan region was also restless. This was reported by local residents and the governor.

According to them, the explosions on the outskirts of Ryazan began around 03:15 (the time coincides with Kyiv), and over Skopin – at 03:20.

The Russian propaganda Telegram channel ASTRA, citing local residents, suggested that the Ryazan Oil Refinery, owned by the Rostec corporation, and the Dyagilevo airfield, one of the key facilities of the Russian military aviation, could have been attacked.

A number of local media outlets reported that the road to the refinery was blocked.

Local governor Pavel Malkov writes that "falling debris" caused the outbreak on the territory of "one enterprise".

Russia's Defense Ministry reports that 139 drones were allegedly destroyed and intercepted overnight, including 14 over the Ryazan region.