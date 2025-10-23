Ukrainian forces hit Ryazan refinery and ammunition depot near Belgorod

One of the largest oil refineries in central Russia was attacked by Ukrainian drones

Ryazan Oil Refinery (Photo: occupiers' resource)

On the night of October 23, the Defense Forces struck again at the occupiers' facilities – an oil refinery and an ammunition depot were damaged. About this reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At night in Ryazan, Russia, residents of complained about sounds of at least 10 explosions. The explosions occurred in the area of the oil refinery and the airfield.

The General Staff confirmed that units of the Defense Forces had attacked a strategic Russian facility involved in supplying the occupation forces. This is the Ryazansky oil refinery.

Explosions were reported in the target area and a large-scale fire on the territory of the enterprise.

Warning, the video contains profanity!

The Ryazan Oil Refinery is one of the largest in central Russia and is owned by Rosneft. The enterprise's capacity is to process over 17 million tons of oil per year and plays an important role in providing fuel to the occupation forces and the occupiers' logistics supply chains.

The removal of part of the plant's production capacity from service reduces the Russian army's ability to conduct combat operations, the General Staff noted.

In addition, on the same night, Ukrainian drones hit an ammunition depot near the village of Valuyki in Belgorod Oblast. According to the military, the target was destroyed, and detonations and explosions of ammunition were observed.