Explosions were heard in Belgorod, Russia, and there were problems with electricity after a missile attack – video

On the evening of October 11, explosions were heard in Belgorod, Russia, amid a missile threat, followed by power outages.

The missile threat in the Belgorod region lasted from 18:57 to 19:06.

Local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov later claimed that Russian air defense had allegedly been triggered over Belgorod and the region.

Traditionally, the Russian official claimed that the missiles were shot down, and the cause of the fire in the city was allegedly garbage ignition due to falling debris. He also wrote about smashed windows, a roof and facade cut in a commercial building, and damage to two cars in Belgorod

However, at 19:47, Gladkov said that "short-term rolling blackouts" were possible after the shelling.

The mayor of Belgorod, Valentin Demidov, wrote that the city had restricted the operation of outdoor lighting, allegedly to "reduce the load on power facilities and efficiently distribute electricity among consumers."

One of the local channels wrote that the Luch thermal power plant was hit.

"Belgorod's thermal power plant plant is suffering from strikes, Russians write. It's all because of [Russian dictator] Putin", – wrote head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko

Meanwhile, videos allegedly showing explosions during the attack and blackouts afterward are circulating on social media (the recording contains foul language, 18+).