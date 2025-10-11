Explosions were heard in Belgorod, Russia, and there were problems with electricity after a missile attack – video
On the evening of October 11, explosions were heard in Belgorod, Russia, amid a missile threat, followed by power outages.
The missile threat in the Belgorod region lasted from 18:57 to 19:06.
Local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov later claimed that Russian air defense had allegedly been triggered over Belgorod and the region.
Traditionally, the Russian official claimed that the missiles were shot down, and the cause of the fire in the city was allegedly garbage ignition due to falling debris. He also wrote about smashed windows, a roof and facade cut in a commercial building, and damage to two cars in Belgorod
However, at 19:47, Gladkov said that "short-term rolling blackouts" were possible after the shelling.
The mayor of Belgorod, Valentin Demidov, wrote that the city had restricted the operation of outdoor lighting, allegedly to "reduce the load on power facilities and efficiently distribute electricity among consumers."
One of the local channels wrote that the Luch thermal power plant was hit.
"Belgorod's thermal power plant plant is suffering from strikes, Russians write. It's all because of [Russian dictator] Putin", – wrote head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko
Meanwhile, videos allegedly showing explosions during the attack and blackouts afterward are circulating on social media (the recording contains foul language, 18+).
- In the evening of September 28, in Belgorod, also explosions were heard after the missile threat was announced, there were problems with electricity and water supply.
- In the evening of October 5, explosions were heard in Belgorod amid a missile threat, and then there were problems with electricity supply – the governor confirmed damage to the energy sector.
- The next day, the city experienced another power outage after the missile strike. Previously, on the 5th and 6th of the month in Belgorod the Luch thermal power plant was attacked.
- Attacks on Belgorod take place against the backdrop of massive Russian strikes on the Ukrainian energy sector.
Comments (0)