Explosions occurred in Belgorod, governor confirms damage to power grid – video, photos
On the evening of October 5, explosions were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod amid a missile threat, followed by problems with power supply. The governor of the Russian region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that the power grid had been damaged.
The occupier said that it was "not a good evening" in Belgorod and the district, adding that the Russian authorities do not yet understand how many other settlements in the region are like this.
Gladkov said that emergency crews had arrived at the site and announced an urgent meeting of the regional government.
Meanwhile, videos and photos allegedly showing the aftermath of the attack are circulating on social media.
The recording contains foul language, 18+.
- In the evening of September 28, in Belgorod, also were heard explosions after the missile threat was announced, there were problems with electricity and water supply.
- On October 5, the occupiers launched another massive attack on Ukraine, using 496 drones and 53 missiles. The defenders managed to knock down or crush 493 UAVs and 39 missiles.
- The regional administrations reported that the invaders targeted infrastructure facilities in a number of regions. In particular, a family of four people, including a child, was killed in the Lviv region as a result of a Russian attack. There are injured people.
Comments (0)