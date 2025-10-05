Explosions occurred in Belgorod, governor confirms damage to power grid – video, photos

The head of the aggressor country's region says it's a "not a good evening" for Belgorod and the district

Evening Belgorod (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

On the evening of October 5, explosions were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod amid a missile threat, followed by problems with power supply. The governor of the Russian region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that the power grid had been damaged.

The occupier said that it was "not a good evening" in Belgorod and the district, adding that the Russian authorities do not yet understand how many other settlements in the region are like this.

Gladkov said that emergency crews had arrived at the site and announced an urgent meeting of the regional government.

Meanwhile, videos and photos allegedly showing the aftermath of the attack are circulating on social media.

The recording contains foul language, 18+.

Photo: social networks

Photo: social networks

Photo: social networks