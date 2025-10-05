Massive attack on October 5: Russia hits infrastructure in a number of regions, leaves dead

Two people were injured in Russian drone and missile attack in Lviv region

Lviv after the attack (Photo: Andriy Sadovyi's Telegram channel)

During the massive attack on October 5, Russians targeted infrastructure facilities in a number of regions. This was reported by the regional military administrations.

Head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi reported that two people died in the region. Two people are also known to be injured. All specialized services are working on the ground, he said.

First Deputy Head of Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Natalia Zabolotna said the Ukrainian government reported that a civilian industrial facility was hit in the region as a result of a night attack.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. All relevant services are working at the scene.

Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military District Administration said the occupiers targeted critical infrastructure facilities.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties. In one of the communities in the region, a house was partially damaged as a result of the attack.

Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration wrote the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that air defense forces were operating in the region. They neutralized 13 Russian UAVs. No one was injured.

At the same time, power lines were damaged in Cherkasy district as a result of a drone crash. Some subscribers are without electricity. Emergency crews are working.

Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration said the regional center was attacked by "shahids". One of the enterprises was hit. There is a fire at the site. The occupiers also hit a power facility. As a result, emergency power outages were introduced in one of the city's districts.

Nizhyn district also came under attack by drones. A house was damaged. The Russians also hit one of the enterprises, causing a fire. The fire was extinguished.

The administrative building in Semenivska community was damaged by a drone strike.

Chaus added that hourly blackout schedules are still in effect in the region. Power companies are working to reduce restrictions.

On Sunday night, the occupiers launched in Ukraine UAVs of various types, as well as air- and sea-based missiles. Poland has raised its aviation.

In Lviv, the occupiers hit the industrial park Sparrow. There are power outages in a number of areas.