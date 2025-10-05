Air defense forces neutralized 439 drones and 39 missiles

The main direction of the Russian massive attack on October 5 is Lviv region

Air defense operation (Photo: General Staff)

On the night of October 5 and in the morning, air defense forces destroyed nearly five hundred Russian missiles and drones. This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Starting at 20:00 on October 4, Russia launched a combined strike on the territory of Ukraine using attack UAVs, air, sea, and ground-based missiles. A total of 549 air attack vehicles were detected and escorted:

→ 496 drones from Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, and Kacha in the temporarily occupied Crimea, about 250 of them are "shahids";

→ two X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Lipetsk region;

→ 42 X-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas: Samara, Kursk, Bryansk regions);

→ nine Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

Lviv region is the main target of the attack.

As of 2 p.m., air defense has shot down or suppressed 478 air targets:

→ 439 enemy drones;

→ one X-47 M2 "Dagger" aeroballistic missile;

→ 32 X-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles;

→ six Kalibr cruise missiles.

In addition, six enemy missiles did not reach their targets (lost in location, the places of impact are being clarified).

Direct hits of eight missiles and 57 attack UAVs were recorded at 20 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones (wreckage) at six locations.