Russia launches more than 50 missiles and 500 drones

On the night of October 5, the occupiers fired cruise and aerial ballistic missiles and drones at Ukraine

Consequences in Lviv region (Photo: SES)

On the night of October 5, Russians launched more than 50 missiles and hundreds of drones. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the nighttime combined attack.

According to him, the occupiers used more than 50 missiles and about 500 attack drones. They used cruise missiles, "Shaheds" and aerial ballistic "Daggers".

Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa, and Kirovohrad regions were hit. As of the morning, about 10 people were reported injured in the attack. Another five people were killed .

Zelenskyy added that rescue and recovery efforts are currently underway in the areas where they are needed. The Head of State constantly receives reports from Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba, heads of regional military administrations, Head of Naftogaz Serhiy Koretsky.

Zelenskyy said that the Russians had again hit the infrastructure, everything that ensures a normal life for people. He emphasized that more protection is needed, faster implementation of all defense agreements, especially on air defense.

The Head of State believes that a unilateral ceasefire in the sky is possible and it can open the way to real diplomacy. America and Europe must act to make Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stop.